China's Pan, Liu claim medals in last speed skating events at Gangwon 2024

Gangneung, South Korea, Jan 27 Chinese skaters Pan Baoshuo and Liu Yunqi added one silver and one bronze medal in the mass start speed skating races at the 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympic Games.

The men's and women's mass start events are the last finals of speed skating at the Games, reports Xinhua.

Pan finished second with 22 points in the men's event, behind Finn Sonnekalb of Germany with 30. Eirik Andersen of Norway pocketed the bronze.

Dutch rising star Angel Daleman dominated the women's race for her third gold medal at the Games, ahead of her compatriot Jasmijn Veenhuis. Liu scored 10 points to settle for the bronze.

Pan and Liu clinched the mixed relay title on Thursday, and they also took a silver medal in their respective 1,500m races.

The mass start consists of 10 laps, with skaters racing together in a mass group and their results being determined by sprint points which are awarded during three intermediate sprints after laps four, seven and the final 10th lap.

"The event requires a better strategy," said Pan. "I am just slightly away from the championship but happy with the results."

Gangwon 2024, which concludes on February 1, features seven sports, 15 disciplines and 81 events.

