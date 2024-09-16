Chris Read joins Scotland as assistant coach for upcoming ICC Women's T20 WC

New Delhi, Sep 16 Former England men’s cricketer Chris Read has joined Scotland as their assistant coach for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, to be held from October 3-20 in the UAE.

The news of his appointment comes on the day a majority of Scotland’s players fly to the UAE for a training camp and a series of warmup matches. Read joined a coaching staff featuring head coach Craig Wallace and his assistant Joe Kinghorn-Gray.

"I’m delighted to be joining the Scotland coaching staff ahead of what is a hugely exciting period for the national team. It’s fantastic to have the opportunity to work with such a talented group of players, and it certainly will help to already know some of them well through our time together in domestic cricket.

"It’s also a privilege to be asked to be part of Scotland’s first appearance at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The recent success of the team has been incredible to witness from afar, and hopefully we can continue that during the next few weeks and make a big impact on the global stage," said Read in a statement.

Read played one T20I, 15 Tests and 36 ODIs for England men’s team between 1999 and 2007. Once his playing career was over, he had coaching stints with the Hobart Hurricanes in the Women’s Big Bash League and the Trent Rockets Women in The Hundred.

As of now, Read is the head coach of Lancashire Thunder team in the England women’s domestic cricket circuit. “"We’re pleased to get Chris on board to work with our women’s squad at our first ever World Cup.

"He’s an extremely experienced cricketing professional across domestic and international cricket, particularly in women’s cricket with his work in The Hundred with the Trent Rockets and as the current Head Coach of Thunder.

"He can provide expertise across a range of skills, but it was clear throughout the interview process that he’ll bring a great emotional consistency and balance to the squad setting. We’re looking forward to the positive impact he will undoubtedly make for us during the tournament," said Steve Snell, Cricket Scotland Head of Performance.

Scotland are in Group B of the competition along with neighbours England, South Africa, West Indies, and Bangladesh. Scotland will begin their campaign by facing Bangladesh on October 3 in Sharjah. They will also play two official warmup games against Pakistan (September 28) and Sri Lanka (September 30).

