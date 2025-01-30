Christina Matthews inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

Melbourne, Jan 30 Former Australian women's wicketkeeper and cricket administrator Christina Matthews has been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday.

The 65-year-old Christina, who is Australia's most capped women's Test cricketer, became the 65th entrant into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame.

Christina, who is the record holder for most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in women’s Test cricket, expressed immense gratitude upon receiving the Hall of Fame honour. The recognition was announced ahead of the highly women's Ashes Test at the MCG.

“It’s just incredible. As a young girl, you grow up only seeing male cricketers, and they become your heroes. Then at a certain stage, you start to realize there’s an Australian women’s team. So the work the Hall of Fame has done over the last 10 years, introducing more women, is fantastic," Christina said.

"I honestly didn’t think I would ever be given this recognition. If it included administration, because that’s what most people know me for, maybe that. But when I look back now, you kind of downplay what you did yourself, and so it’s lovely to be recognized," she added.

Having coached current Australian captain Alyssa Healy during her teenage years, Matthews has played a crucial role in developing future stars.

“To be part of bringing the next generation on has been fantastic, and to see them blossom and see where the game is today and the careers those girls now have is great,” she said. “Seeing young boys and girls who are growing up knowing there’s no difference—that anybody can play cricket, or for that matter, football or any sport—they’re not seeing everything through a gender lens.”

She also praised the current Australian women’s cricket team, which is on the verge of sweeping the Ashes series against England, for upholding the legacy of past greats and setting new benchmarks.

“I think they’ve carried on a really strong tradition in Australian women’s cricket, where we have been dominant for many years. This team has taken it to a new level—how they manage themselves and ensure they’re the best they can be,” she remarked.

