CISF Inter-Sector Hockey Championship begins in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Sep 10 The five-day CISF Inter-Sector Hockey Championship -- 2023 was inaugurated by Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal at the Hockey Sports Stadium here on Sunday.

he championship is being organised by the CISF Unit at the Punjab and Haryana Civil Secretariat from September 10 to 14 and eight teams from all over India are participating.

In his inaugural address, Kaushal said this championship is a great opportunity for the CISF personnel to showcase their skills and sportsmanship. He urged the players to play fair and abide by the spirit of the game.

Kaushal also emphasized his personal inclination towards hockey, as his father was the captain of a Raj Putanas hockey team for six times.

He said the inclusion of a women’s team in the competition is a powerful beacon for women’s empowerment. He also commended the women’s hockey team, which stood out among the eight participating teams in the championship.

The Chief Secretary expressed his perspective on the evolution of hockey, noting the remarkable transformation in sports equipment. He said players in the past used wooden shin guards and other goalkeeper kits that were significantly heavier than the advanced, lightweight, and protective equipment available to sportspersons these days.

The opening ceremony of the championship saw the presence of, among others, Sudeep Kumar Sinha, DIG (NZ-II) of CISF, Sanjeev Dutt Sharma, Member Irrigation at the BBMB, Aradhana, Senior Commandant from Group Headquarters, Chandigarh, and Prabhat Ranjan Mishra, Commandant ASG Chandigarh.

The event was organized under the guidance of Yogesh Prakash Singh, Senior Commandant of the CISF Unit for Punjab and Haryana Civil Secretariat.

