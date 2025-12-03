City beat Fulham in 9-goal epic as Haaland seals Premier League ton

London, Dec 3 Manchester City secured remarkable 5-4 win at Fulham that also saw Erling Haaland join the Premier League 100 club and Phil Foden bag another brilliant brace.

Haaland’s brilliant 16th minute opener at Craven Cottage saw the Norwegian - who also twice struck the post - become the quickest player in Premier League history to achieve the feat, the 25-year-old reaching the three-figure mark in just 111 games, 13 quicker than previous record holder Alan Shearer.

"To get 100 Premier League goals is huge, I’m really proud. Of course it’s a massive thing. The 100 club is a nice thing to be in and I’m happy.

"I knew about this record and that’s what I try to do, try to help the team by scoring goals. That’s my job," said Haaland.

With Pep Guardiola’s side in sumptuous first half form, Tijjani Reijnders (37) and Phil Foden (44) extended City’s lead before Emile Smith Rowe’s first half injury time header narrowed the deficit.

However, Foden struck again soon after the restart to claim a second successive brace with Jeremy Doku’s deflected strike off Sander Berge then making it five on 54 minutes.

At 5-1 up, that should have been that. Instead Fulham roared back, staging a grandstand finish in what served as one of the most remarkable Premier League games in years.

In what was a veritable goal frenzy, Alex Iwobi a goal back for Fulham on 57 minutes before substitute Samuel Chuckwueze struck twice on 72 and 78 minutes to set up a frantic and nervy finale.

However, City held on, Josko Gvardiol clearing off the line on 96 minutes, with victory seeing Pep Guardiola’s men narrow the gap on Arsenal to two points though the Gunners have a game in hand.

The victory moves City to within two points of leaders Arsenal who are not in action until tomorrow night.

The Blues now have 28 points from 14 games. The Gunners have 30 from 13 matches and they play host to Brentford tomorrow evening.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor