Class sixth student Anushree Upadhyay secures gold in CBSE National Gymnastics Championship

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 : Anushree Upadhyay, a student of Army Public School, Noida, has won the gold medal in the CBSE National Gymnastics Championship. Upadhyay won the gold medal in the under-11 category at the competition, which was held at Sadhvi Priti Sudhaji International School in Shirdi, Maharashtra.

Army School Principal Indrani Niyogi expressed her happiness over Anushree's success and wished the Class 6 student a bright future. Previously, Anushree won a gold medal at the Uttar Pradesh state-level gymnastics competition, as per a release.

Anushree has been training in rhythmic gymnastics for the past two years at the Vijayshree Academy in Noida's Sector 141. Anushree's coaches, Ritu Jangra and Monica Thapa, said she achieved this position through consistent hard work.

Every year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) organises cluster, zonal, and national-level competitions in various sports. These competitions are open to school athletes.

It's through these competitions that athletes are selected for future Khelo India and national games.

Anushree has given the credit for this victory to her school and Vijayshree Academy.

