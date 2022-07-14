Classic Golf Premier League to tee off in Gurugram on July 22

New Delhi, July 14 The inaugural edition of Classic Golf Premier League (CGPL) will tee off on July 22 and will be played over six weeks in a unique mix of Strokeplay & Matchplay rounds.

The event will see 12 teams compete in five classification rounds every Friday and Sunday. The top eight teams will then progress to the knockout stage that will be played in Fourball Better Ball Matchplay format. The league will feature 120 league players.

Brandon de Souza, Tournament Director of CGPL said, "Golf Leagues are the flavour of the season as India is on the cusp of a golf boom. Despite being an individual sport, golf team championships are the biggest draw for club golfers.

"We have seen all over the country including in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Mumbai. The main objective is to achieve member interaction like never before while all the teams compete for bragging rights."

