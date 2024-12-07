Close friends and training partners turn rivals for Sunday's Vasai Virar Marathon

Virar (Maharashtra), Dec 7 Pradeep Singh Choudhary, Mohit Rathore and Kalidas Hirve, who have been training together for 15 years, will go up against each other in the 12th Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Marathon, which will be held on Sunday. Friends off the course, the trio will strive to outwit each other and win the top prize in the men’s full marathon section.

Wrestler Sakshi Malik, a bronze medallist at the 2016 Olympic Games and Commonwealth gold medal winner, will flag off the races at 5.30 am. The event offers a total prize money of Rs 58 lakh and is one of the most prized long-distance running events in the country.

“The route is good so too is the climate and I hope to better my timing of 2 hours 16 minutes and 55 seconds,” said Choudhary.

All the elite athletes who were introduced to the media at a press conference here on Saturday felt that the Vasai Virar Marathon offers one of the best routes in the country. “Barring one elevation, the route is flat and the spectators can look forward to some exciting timings from us,” said Rathore for whom this is a fifth time at this event.

Rathore is also a two-time champion and last year’s runner-up. In 2022, he set the course record of 2:18.05.

The woman athletes in the half-marathon too are hoping to improve upon their personal bests. Phoolan Pal, for whom this is the third time at VVMCM, is hoping “to renew her clash with defending champion Prajakta Godbole”.

Pal, Sonika and Sakshi Jadyal have a wealth of national and international experience behind them.

Karthik Karkera is an interesting runner in the men’s half-marathon. He comes with a 1-2 position in two other events held over the last two weeks. “I hope to improve my timing of 1:05.53,” he said.

The Full-Marathon winner will be richer by Rs 3 lakh and the half-marathon winner will be richer by Rs 2 lakh.

