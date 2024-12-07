Close friends to turn arch rivals at Vasai Virar Marathon tomorrow

Virar (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 : Atheletes Pradeep Singh Choudhary, Mohit Rathore and Kalidas Hirve have been training together for 15 years, but, at the 12th Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Marathon, which will be held on December 8, the trio will strive to outwit each other and win the top prize in the men's full marathon section.

Sakshi Malik, an Olympic bronze medalist and Commonwealth Gold medal winner will flag off the races at 5.30 am at Viva College, Virar. The event offers total prize money of Rs 58 lakhs and is one of the most prized long-distance running events in the country, a press release by Vasai Virar Marathon stated.

"The route is good so too is the climate and I will hope to better my timing of 2 hours 16 minutes and 55 seconds," said Choudhary.

All the elite athletes who were introduced to the media at a press conference on Saturday felt that the Vasai Virar Marathon offers one of the best routes in the country. "Barring one elevation, the route is flat and the spectators can look forward to some exciting timings from us," said Rathore for whom this is a fifth time at this event.

Rathore is also a two-time champion and last year's runner-up. In 2022, he set the course record of 2:18.05.

The woman athletes in the half-marathon too were hoping to improve upon their personal bests. Phoolan Pal, for whom this is the third time at VVMCM and she is hoping "to renew her clash with defending champion Prajakta Godbole".

Pal, Sonika and Sakshi Jadyal have a wealth of national and international experience behind them.

Karthik Karkera is an interesting runner in the men's half-marathon. He comes with a 1-2 position in two other events held over the last two weeks. "I hope to improve my timing of 1:05.53," he said.

The full-marathon winners will be richer by Rs 3 lakh and the half-marathon winners will be richer by Rs 2 lakh each.

The event is being organized by the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation and Vasai Virar Kala Kreeda Vikas Mandal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor