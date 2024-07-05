CLOSE-IN: A Royal Welcome to the T20 Champs (IANS Column)

Indian cricket can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Winning the T20 World Cup 2024 was the much awaited and desired need of the millions of Indian cricket followers. The Indian team in the last 10 years of playing World Cup tournaments, on many occasions, reached a touching distance, however, to fail in their attempt. This was the trend that needed to be broken and the Indian T20 World Cup side did it in style.

A Royal welcome for the champion side in Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium was an ideal way to felicitate and recognize the glorious win. It took one back 53 years ago, when in 1971, the Indian team under the captaincy of Ajit Wadekar, after a historical Test series win against England, came back to a motorcade welcome through the streets of Mumbai. The Cricket Club of India hosted a red carpet celebration with the stadium full of and brimming with thousands of spectators with only these words on their lips, "Thank you for making India proud".

Indian cricket since then has had 3 special cricketing milestones. The World cup wins in 1983 and 2011 and the T20 inaugural World Cup win in 2007. To win a world cup trophy is never an easy accomplishment and Rohit Sharma’s gallant band of men deserve to be majestically showered with every bit of appreciation to make each and every Indian proud.

Rohit Sharma has proved, like Wadekar, to be a silent operator and an astute cricket captain, a Mumbai cricketing brain that is honed in the maidans of the city. The cricket cradle which has given birth to many Mumbaikars who have done gallant service to Indian cricket.

The final against South Africa did prove to be a ding dong battle between the 2 sides. The famous cliché of “Catches win matches” once again proved to be correct. The magnificent catch by Surya Kumar Yadav on the boundary off David Miller tilted the odds in India’s favor. This catch, similar to Kapil Dev’s one in 1983 ,are two feats that will be etched forever in the memory of all who watched it. Both Surya and Kapil are unconventional cricketers, who innovate through their own style of play. However, they both possess a cricketing brain and temperament that is aggressive while batting and cool and collective while catching.

A high catch even in normal conditions is not an easy feat. In the 2007 T20 World Cup, S. Sreesanth took what appeared to be a simple catch before it finally settled into his hand to win the World Cup then. For Suryakumar those moments would have been agonizing, firstly to reach the fast descending ball and secondly hoping to have judged it correctly.

Having accomplished both these factors, his presence of mind, to release the ball and throw it at a height wherein he could retrieve and catch it inside the playing area needed a superlative effort. To do it successfully in such a manner knowing the importance of the situation is truly an incredible and hats-off moment.

A similar catch was also taken in the women’s T20 match against England by Indian cricketer, Harleen Deol. One was stunned to watch her dive and catch the falling ball on the way back into the field to accomplish a feat that Suryakumar would replicate in the T20 World Cup final.

A moment of a savagery yell of happiness came forth when Rahul Dravid was handed the cup showcased how the most coolest and calmest of human beings can show their emotions. One felt glad that his tenure as a coach came to an end with a World Cup win. He took both the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup defeats in his emotionless style. To get the Indian side back as a forceful unit after the losses is truly commendable. Dravid, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja are truly fortunate to leave with such glory.

South Africa once again failed in their attempt to win a World Cup trophy. They had the skill and muscle power to challenge India. However, it was in the last mile where they were outsmarted. The Jasprit Bumrah bowling threat played a distinct part in the final 5 overs and the extra pace bowler in India’s armory, Hardik Pandya, did the trick.

The Indian spinners were the trump cards that one felt would be the decisive factor in the match. This turned out to be an unsuccessful ploy, however, India had the pacers to do the job. South Africa may look at their performance as an improvement by making it to the final. To me, they still have the "choker" tag to get over. To get 30 runs in 30 balls with 5 wickets in hand and to fail to do so, showed that they still lack the confidence to finish as winners.

The Indian team played brilliantly by winning every match they played. They managed to skillfully overcome the difficult and uncertain conditions at several of the venues.

Every player played their part when needed. One was amazed as to how, when India was reeling with 3 important wickets down initially, Axar Patel was sent and he came through with flying colors. Not only did he hold his end up with Virat Kohli, but accelerated the score when India needed to push the scoring rate. A successful tactical and innovative move by the Indian think tank.

India did outplay and out think one and all. They are the undisputed T20 champions of the cricketing world.

A royal welcome was more than justified. Well done India!

(Yajurvindra Singh is a former India cricketer. The views expressed are personal.)

