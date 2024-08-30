CLOSE-IN: Cricket awaits an iconic star (IANS Column)

The beauty of any sport is when iconic superstars make their presence felt. To watch the masters enthrall one with their skills, is what makes that very sport memorable.

Cricket over the last 147 years has had its fair share of great players, however, it takes that bit of extra genius to etch one's name permanently.

The unstoppable run machine, Sir Donald Bradman and the greatest cricketer to have ever played the game, Sir Garfied Sobers, are two whose names will forever remain embossed in the annals of cricket history. The milestones they reached and the sheer genius of their ability, which they delivered in a sublime way, made the sport captivating.

Cricket is now being taken over by the ever expanding technology world that has made the sport accessible to billions of followers around the world. This has resulted in attracting cricket lovers in ways that one never dreamed of earlier.

The growth of superstardom took place in the 70’s. It was only then that India finally started making its presence felt in the cricketing world. India, had stars but not an iconic one.

The magnificent entry of Sunil Gavaskar with his stupendous batting performances against West Indies and India’s series win, sky rocketed Indian cricket. The young Gavaskar became the 1st true iconic star of Indian cricket. His technique, temperament, patience, and plethora of runs catapulted him into one of the best in the world. India finally had a world-class player of their own. His rise in popularity coincided with two superstars of the Hindi film scene, Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan. Till then, actors from the tinsel world were the superstars of the Indian public, however, Gavaskar became the hero of not just the glamorous world but the real one as well.

Cricket was always a popular sport in India. The British ruled the sport and imbibed it as the way of life. For an Indian to master it and be recognized by them was how stardom made its foray into Indian cricket.

The advent of television brought cricket into the homes of cricket lovers. Earlier, one marveled at an international cricket performance through words penned via print and at times through the eyes of commentators. Watching cricketers perform live, brought about a different outlook to the followers of the game.

Real heroes were created. Vivian Richard stood tall amongst the batters as a destroyer, however, Gavaskar continued to make his mark as a run accumulating machine. The world of cricket was blessed with allrounders whom one never imagined would flock together. Ian Botham, Imran Khan, Kapil Dev and Richard Hadlee became the heroes of the cricket followers, each one being a match winner and a master of their trade. Cricket had never seen such an individual talented foursome in one generation of the sport and each one became a pin-up poster boy for their respective nations.

The West Indian team of the 70s and 80s and thereafter, the Australian side were formidable units that had marvelous attachments attached to them. However, two masterclass performers gradually took the limelight, Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara emerged as two champions of the cricket diaspora. They both stunned the cricketing world with their brilliance, making headlines wherever they played. In a country that worships cricket and with the Indian population to boost him, Tendulkar was quite rightly identified as the “God of Cricket”. Although, Brian Lara matched him stride to stride on performance, the adulation, recognition and his ability to please under pressure the billion and more Indian fans and followers, made him into a “Living legend and a Superstar” of immense magnitude.

The cricketing world after the departure of Tendulkar and Lara wondered whether cricket will bless them with the likes of these two remarkable players ever again. The limited overs version grew in popularity and the T20 format took cricket to the new generation of followers. However, the cricket batting stars truly emerged by playing Test cricket. India boasted of the brilliance of a Virat Kohli, striding to surpass the great Tendulkar.

While a new super hero emerged in India, Steve Smith in Australia, Kane Williamson in New Zealand, Joe Root in England and Babar Azam in Pakistan all became stars of the cricketing world. Cricket became so much richer through these 5 consistent performers as each one of them stood equally tall.

Unfortunately, in sports there is a time-line even for the best. It is not just age but also the tremendous travel and fitness regime that brings mental fatigue into play. Furthermore, the balancing act between the sport and the family does reduce the edge that one had earlier.

One can see the gradual decline in the play of the present cricket world’s famous 5. They are all stars who still have cricket in them, however, the authority and the confidence that they commanded earlier is gradually dwindling. Quite understandably, they now seem fallible and in the last phase of their careers.

Cricket now awaits and needs an Iconic star to take it further. Harry Brooks and Cameron Green are making waves, however, India have two players who have the potential to greatness in Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. One hopes that they make their mark soon and continue with the trend of the Indian Super Heroes.

(Yajurvindra Singh is a former India cricketer. The views expressed are personal.)

