CLOSE-IN: Thank God it is 'Cricket' finally (IANS Column)

Indian cricket is finally cruising forward towards playing the conventional form of the game. India, have 10 Test matches to look forward to. Each one of them is important to earn a place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2025. A two-match series against Bangladesh, a three-match series against New Zealand both at home, and a grueling five-match series against the mighty Australians in their backyard, are just what a die-hard Indian cricket lover is waiting for

This new avatar of the Duleep Trophy format, one gathers, was suggested by a team of astute and well known former Indian cricketers. One does accept that at times a change is necessary, however, when one has a historical and well proven system in place, one needs to ensure that it continues. Unfortunately, this is where the BCCI have fallen short, as the established and star Indian players were never seen partaking in it. The Duleep Trophy gradually lost its importance and the very essence of what it stood for diminished expeditiously.

The battle between the four irrelevant sides of nearly 60 players playing the Duleep Trophy is like a cricket trial that one had to undergo to unearth and identify prospective cricketers at the initial level. In this case, each cricketer is already established, so the only criteria for a player is to play for themselves. How this could be good for cricket or the cricketer is quite puzzling.

One can imagine the bickering that may take place internally amongst players, when a batting order does not meet up to one's expectations or being bowled from the wrong end or underbowled. The four captains have an even tougher task, as apart from them being under scrutiny, both as a leader and player, they also need to give each of their players a fair platform to perform. They will also need to showcase no partiality and so whatever they do, there will be disgruntled individuals to face.

The Indian selectors are 5 wise men from their respective zones. However, for them to have an overall view of all the players in ones’ zone is an enormous task. One that is impossible to grasp. This is where the zonal selectors from the state sides under the chairmanship of the national selector, played an important part. One then got a better perspective about the talent that existed overall.

One hopes that the BCCI goes back to the tried and tested format of the Duleep Trophy next year and insists that the cream of Indian cricketers play in it. A tournament that started 63 years needs its status and importance, and having A,B,C and D sides is very far from it.

(Yajurvindra Singh is a former India cricketer. The views expressed are personal).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor