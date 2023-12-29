CM Manik Saha inaugurates Khelo Tripura Para Games 2023

Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 25 : Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the Khelo Tripura Para Games 2023 in Swami Vivekananda Maidan, Agartala.

Khelo Tripura Para Games has been a grand occasion for the specially-abled children who are quite interested and possess the quality to shine in different sports.

In all the districts of Tripura, such children are there, who have a guide and coach from the government of Tripura to take care of unleashing the sporting talent that lies within them.

Social Welfare and Sports Minister, Tinku Roy was present beside CM Manik Saha during the inauguration of the event.

Hundreds of para-athletes participated in this interesting event of great inspiration. Many Awards on the basis of merit and security of the para-athletes were handed over to the expected participants by CM Saha, Sports Minister Tinku Roy and AMC Mayor Dipak Majumder.

During the event, Saha talked about the event and said, "Now there is no difference between ordinary people and Divyangs. Divyangs are no less in developing talent and establishing themselves. They are also able to show their position in the society if they get the right opportunities. The present Central and State Governments are taking a leading role in the upliftment and dignity of the Divyangs," CM Saha said.

He also said that currently, the specially-abled children of the state are able to show their talent in various fields. They are awarded in various fields of education and sports in the state and abroad.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said, "Divyangs have been given proper status only after the formation of the new government at the Center under the leadership of the Prime Minister. The term 'Divyang' was also given by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

He also stated that so far around 36 thousand persons have been registered in the Divyang list in the state. A monthly pension of Rs 2 thousand is being given to specially-abled children. There are plans to provide this pension to more specially-abled in the future.

