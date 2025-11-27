‘Coach can’t pick up the bat and play’: Ashwin defends Gambhir after SA whitewash

New Delhi, Nov 27 Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin came to the defence of head coach Gautam Gambhir amid the heavy criticism of his strategy and game plan after a 0-2 home Test series sweep against South Africa.

Fans and former cricketers raised questions over Gambhir’s style of coaching after India suffered their second Test series sweep in two years. In the two-match series, Indian batters looked out of touch and failed to stitch big partnerships or individual scores to give a fight against the reigning World Test Championship winners.

"Why are we doing this? It's a sport. Managing a team cannot be that easy. And yes, he is hurting too. We must understand that. It might feel nice to get someone sacked, but that's not how it should be," Ashwin said in his YouTube show 'Ash ki Baat'.

"I've never been that kind of person. It's not about supporting anyone; Gautam is not my relative. I could also point out 10 mistakes. Yes, mistakes happen, but anybody can make them. It's just that when they cost you, they become very expensive," he added.

Ashwin highlighted India’s struggles in the series, where they didn’t post a total above 201 across four innings. The former spinner also added that the coach’s responsibility is restricted to strategising off the field, and the rest remains with the players.

"We want to ask for responsibility. It's easy, because in Indian cricket, you know it and I know it -- there's a lot to gain and a lot of money involved," he said.

"So many people are ready to take the job, and there will always be people putting their hat in the ring. But the fact is, a coach cannot pick up the bat and go out to play.

"What can a coach do? I'm asking you a simple question. Put yourself in the coach's position. You may say a player needs continuity and that there has been a lot of rotation, fine, agreed. But the skill to play and perform is the player's responsibility," he added.

The veteran spinner further urged the players to take responsibility.

"I haven't seen enough responsibility taken by enough players to say the coach is the problem...I didn't see enough from the players’ side to blame decision-making alone. Sure, decision-making can always be better, no doubt," he said.

