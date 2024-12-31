Cobolli, Paolini guide Italy to United Cup quarterfinals

Sydney, Dec 31 Flavio Cobolli bounced back from the verge of defeat on saving a match point and produced a memorable comeback as Italy sweeps France to book a place in the quarterfinals of the United Cup.

The Italian defeated Frenchman Ugo Humbert 3-6, 7-6(8), 6-2. Ugo Humbert, won his first 17 service points in the second set and served for the match at 6-3, 5-4 15/0.

But the Frenchman was unable to convert match point at 8/7 in the ensuing tie-break and that proved costly.

Italy went on to sweep the tie 3-0 after wins from Jasmine Paolini and mixed doubles pair Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori. The country has now won Group D and will move into the knockout stages of the mixed-teams event. France needed to defeat Italy 3-0 to win the group.

Mixed doubles pair of Errani and Vavassori defeated Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Elixane Lechemia 6-3, 7-6.

With Italy already safely through to the quarterfinals, world No.4 Paolini had no pressure on her shoulders as she followed in women’s singles.

The 2024 Roland Garros and Wimbledon finalist was calm and collected as she posted a 6-0, 6-2 win over Chloe Paquet to officially seal Tuesday’s tie for the Italians.

Paolini have dropped only four games in her two group-stage matches. She defeated former Top 5 player Belinda Bencic 6-1, 6-1 in her first match of the tournament.

