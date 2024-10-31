Coetzee and Jansen included in South Africa squad for T20Is against India

New Delhi, Oct 31 Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee have been included in South Africa’s four-match T20I series against India, starting on November 8, after going through their structured conditioning breaks.

The fast-bowling duo were given 12 weeks off international cricket after Cricket South Africa (CSA) included them in structured breaks to work on their conditioning, before returning to action via the CSA domestic T20 Challenge.

Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, and Keshav Maharaj have been included in the squad to be captained by Aiden Markram. Kagiso Rabada has been rested for the series, while Lungi Ngidi was not considered for selection as he undertakes a conditioning block in preparation for the Tests against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

All-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana has received his T20I team maiden call-up, after becoming one of the top wicket-takers in this season’s CSA T20 Challenge - picking 12 wickets at an average of 14.08. He is joined by uncapped all-rounder Andile Simelane, who was part of the South Africa squad that toured the United Arab Emirates for white-ball games in September.

Fast bowler Lutho Sipamla has been added to the squad for the third and fourth T20Is. Sipamla, 26, returns to the Proteas limited-overs setup for the first time since February 2021 following an impressive CSA T20 Challenge campaign, which saw him claim a career-best 4-12 in the title-winning final on Sunday.

Notably, there is no room for left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi after he opted out of his national contract last month, with Maharaj and leg-spinner Nqaba Peter the preferred player in the spin-bowling department.

“It’s both an exciting and important series for us as we continue to build towards the T20 World Cup in 2026. The squad has a nice mix of youth and experience, and I am looking forward to seeing us deliver some quality performances against a very attacking Indian T20 outfit.”

“We continue to drive our broader priorities of exposing our high-potential players to quality opposition as we look to widen our base of internationally ready players, whilst at the same time understanding that our main objectives as always are to play a brand of cricket that excites our supporters and wins games of cricket for South Africa,” said head coach Rob Walter.

The South Africa squad will convene in Durban on November 4, with Maharaj, Markram, Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs to join on November 6 after wrapping up the ongoing Test series in Bangladesh.

Kingsmead Stadium in Durban will host the series opener on November 8, before the two sides head to Gqeberha for the second match at St George’s Park on November 10. The series then moves to the third game at SuperSport Park in Centurion on November 13, before ending at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on November 15.

South Africa squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is), and Tristan Stubbs

