Cognizant Classic: Lowry among co-leaders as Kevin Yu is top Asian; Indian American Bhatia misses out

Palm Beaches (USA), March 3 Shane Lowry, who has finished in Top-5 last two years, shot 66 to lead the field alongside England's David Skinns (66) and American Austin Eckroat (68) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Florida, after shooting a 1-under 70 on Saturday for tied fourth place.

Chinese Taipei's rising star Kevin Yu (70) birdied the final hole in his third round at PGA National Resort (The Champion) to get to 10-under and three back of co-leaders. Another Chinese Taipei star C.T. Pan overcame a double bogey to also card a 70 and lie on 9-under as he continued his fine form following a T3 in Mexico last weekend while Korea’s K.H. Lee returned a 70 for tied 11th on 8-under.

Indian American Akshay Bhatia missed the cut with rounds of 71-74.

Lowry, who finished top-5 in his last two starts at the event, is seeking his third PGA TOUR victory following wins at the 2015 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and 2019 Open Championship. Lowry had six birdies against one bogey. Victor Perez and Min Woo Lee, DP World Tour stars, who have now moved onto the PGA Tour, were in the bunch in tied fourth alongside Yu, Jacob Bridgeman and Martin Laird.

