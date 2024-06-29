Colombia cruises into Copa America last eight

Phoenix, June 29 Colombia secured a place in the Copa America quarterfinals on Friday with a 3-0 victory over Costa Rica, a result that extended the Cafeteros' winning sequence to 10 games.

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz put his side ahead from the penalty spot at State Farm Stadium after Jhon Cordoba was brought down by Patrick Sequeira, reported Xinhua.

Galatasaray's Davinson Sanchez doubled advantage with a towering header following Jhon Arias's corner.

Colombia put the game beyond doubt just after the hour when James Rodriguez's sublime one-touch pass released Cordoba, who smashed a first-time effort into the far corner.

"We have a great group of players that are giving all they have for the team," Diaz said afterwards. "We are slowly moving towards our objective, step by step, but we know there will be some tough games ahead."

In addition to stretching the Cafeteros' winning streak, the result continued an unbeaten run that has now reached 25 games. The South American team has not lost since a 1-0 defeat to Argentina in February 2022.

Colombia's final group match will be against Brazil in Santa Clara, California, on Tuesday. Costa Rica must win its clash with Paraguay the same day to have any chance progressing to the last eight.

