Colombia 'hungry' for Copa America glory: Rodriguez

Charlotte, July 11 James Rodriguez heaped praise on his teammates after 10-man Colombia clinched a 1-0 victory over Uruguay to book a place in the Copa America final.

Rodriguez provided his sixth assist of the tournament - a Copa America record - when his in-swinging cross was headed in by Jefferson Lerma in the 39th minute. But the Cafeteros were forced to play the entire second half with 10 men after Daniel Munoz was sent off in first-half stoppage time for a second yellow-card offense, reports Xinhua.

"The game got very difficult, but we defended well when we needed to," Rodriguez told reporters after the match at Bank of America Stadium.

Colombia, who are undefeated in 28 matches, will meet Argentina in the final at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

"Credit should go to all of our players," the former Real Madrid midfielder said. "It wasn't easy after we went down to 10 men, but we did a phenomenal job to hold on. When you are driven and happy things are a lot easier."

The Cafeteros will be vying for just their second Copa America title - and their first since 2001 - while Argentina aims to win the continental trophy for a 16th time.

"The final will be difficult but we are hungry, and that is the most important thing," Rodriguez said. "I've been here [with the national team] for 13 years wanting to achieve this. Now, it is our chance to create history."

