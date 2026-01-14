‘Comeback starts now,' says Conor Bradley after successful surgery

Liverpool, Jan 14 Liverpool defender Conor Bradley has vowed to come back stronger after undergoing successful surgery on a serious knee injury that has ruled him out for the remainder of the season. The 22-year-old Northern Ireland international described the setback as a major blow but insisted his focus has already shifted towards recovery and return.

Bradley sustained the injury during Liverpool’s goalless Premier League draw against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last week. The young right-back was hurt while attempting to make a late clearance and was forced off the pitch on a stretcher, leaving the stadium on crutches. Subsequent medical assessments confirmed damage to bone and ligament in his knee, although the injury did not involve the anterior cruciate ligament.

Liverpool later confirmed that Bradley would require surgery and a prolonged rehabilitation period, with no immediate timeline set for his return. The club described the injury as significant and acknowledged that the defender would miss the rest of the domestic campaign.

“Liverpool FC can confirm Conor Bradley has sustained a significant knee injury. The right-back will undergo surgery and then begin a period of rehabilitation at the AXA Training Centre. No timeframe is being placed on his return at this stage,” the club said in an official statement.

Following the surgery earlier this week, Bradley addressed supporters for the first time since the injury through a social media post, expressing gratitude for the messages of support and outlining his determination to return.

“A big blow, but surgery is done, so the comeback starts now. It won’t be for a little while, but I already can’t wait to get back playing for Liverpool and Northern Ireland. Thanks for all the support.” Bradley wrote

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot labelled the injury an “enormous blow” for both the player and the club, particularly after Bradley’s consistent performances this season. The defender had emerged as a reliable option in the backline, impressing with his work rate and defensive discipline.

The incident also sparked an emotional moment during the match when Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli initially reacted angrily, believing Bradley was time-wasting. Once the seriousness of the injury became clear, Martinelli publicly apologised and revealed he had contacted Bradley personally to express his regret.

In Bradley’s absence, Liverpool is expected to rely on summer signing Jeremie Frimpong, with Joe Gomez and academy graduate Calvin Ramsay providing additional cover at right-back as the club continues its Premier League campaign.

