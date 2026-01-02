"Commendable and inspiring": Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates MLA Suresh Kumar for cycling 702kms to Kanniyakumari

New Delhi [India], January 2 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Bengaluru MLA Suresh Kumar for cycling more than 700 km from Bengaluru to Kanniyakumari.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a post on his X account, praising Suresh Kumar's commendable effort.

"Shri S. Suresh Kumar Ji's feat of cycling from Bengaluru to Kanniyakumari is commendable and inspiring. The fact that it was done after he overcame health setbacks highlights his grit and unyielding spirit. It also gives an important message of fitness. Spoke to him and congratulated him for the effort," PM Modi wrote, while quoting a news article.

Earlier, Bengaluru MLA Suresh Kumar shared a post and opened up on receiving a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that PM Modi congratulated him for cycling 702 kms to Kanniyakumari, that too after suffering a serious ailment.

"I was really thrilled to receive a call from none other than Hon'ble PM of Bharath

@narendramodi congratulating me for my 702 kms cycling to Kanyakumari. He was happy to know that after 51 years this was my 2nd cycling to Kanyakumari, that too after suffering serious ailment," Suresh Kumar wrote.

