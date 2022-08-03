Commonwealth Games 2022: Lovepreet Singh wins bronze in weightlifting

24-year-old Lovepreet Singh on Wednesday, August 3, won a bronze medal in the men’s 109kg weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Lovepreet, a navy man from Amritsar, set two national records, one each in snatch and clean and jerk, as he had successful lifts in all his 6 attempts.

Lovepreet Singh finished with a total of 355 kg (163kg snatch, 192kg clean and jerk) to set new personal bests in both the categories.Lovepreet was in the silver medal position after the snatch round, but Cameron’s Junior Periciex aced the game in clean and jerk to take the silver medal position.Lovepreet started with 157kg and successfully lifted 161 and 163kg in snatch. He began his clean and jerk with 185kg and took it to 189kg and finished with 192kg in clean and jerk.



