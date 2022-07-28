Commonwealth Games 2022: PV Sindhu faced Covid-19 threat upon arrival in Birmingham

PV Sindhu was forced to quarantine for some time as her RT-PCR test upon arrival in Birmingham showed some variance. Only after Sindhu's second Covid-19 test returned a negative result was the shuttler allowed to rejoin the Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games 2022. As per a report in the Times of India, Sindhu's RT-PCR test didn't return the results that were expected. Till the time the authorities gained more clarity, the badminton star was asked to isolate.As per the report, some 'invariability' was detected in Sindhu's mandatory Covid-19 test as she reached Birmingham in the early hours on July 25.

The authorities couldn't risk ignoring the invariance and decided to keep the Indian shuttler under observation.Sindhu had to be separated from the rest of the contingent till the results of her second RT-PCR test came. Much to the relief of the shuttler, the Indian contingent and the entire country, the result was negative this time. The delay in announcing India's flag-bearer was also because of Sindhu's case.India has sent a total of 10 badminton players to the United Kingdom for the 2022 Games. The sport remains one of India's biggest medal hope in the quadrennial event.As per the Covid-19 rules for the Birmingham Games, athletes are required to undergo RT-PCR tests 72 hours before their arrival in the United Kingdom. Then, they are tested again upon reaching the country.The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has also asked the athletes to refrain from wandering in public places during the course of their stay in Birmingham in order to avoid the possibility of catching coronavirus.



