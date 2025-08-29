Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2025: Dilbag misses gold by whisker to settle for silver, Vanshita claims bronze

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 29 : India's stellar form at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2025 continued on Friday with Dilbag Singh and Vanshita Verma adding two more medals to the nation's tally.

In the men's 94kg category, Dilbag stood in the touching distance of a gold medal but agonisingly fell short at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, according to the Olympics website.

With a spirited display, Dilbag registered 153 kg in snatch and followed it up with 189kg in clean and jerk for a total of 342kg. He missed the gold by a whisker as he fell one kilogram behind Malaysia's Mohamad Syahmi.

The Malaysian weightlifter stood at the top of the podium with a successful lift of 343kg (150kg snatch+193kg clean and jerk). Australia's Oliver Saxton settled for bronze with 336kg (150kg+186kg).

Dilbag opened the snatch at 148kg and then bettered it to 153kg on his second attempt. He tried to lift 156kg on his third but floundered. After the first half of the weightlifting competition, his 153kg snatch had placed him on top of the standings by three kg.

In the clean and jerk, Dilbag started at 182kg, and then raised the bar to 186kg. He reserved his best for the last and completed 189kg to finish with a total of 342kg.

In the women's 86kg division, Vanshita bagged bronze with a total lift of 222kg. She cleared 95kg in snatch and 127kg in clean and jerk, ousting Nigeria's Brenda Uchenna (221kg) by a kilogram.

Australia's Eileen Cikamatana reigned supreme in the field to return with gold with 255kg (110kg+145kg), while 17-year-old Litia Nacagilevu of New Zealand defied the odds stacked against her with 235kg (107kg+128kg) to take silver.

Vanshita started her snatch with a lift of 89kg and successfully raised it to 92kg on the second attempt. On her final try, she managed 95kg to finish the snatch phase strongly.

In the clean and jerk, Vanshita began with 122kg. She then improved it to 126kg on her second lift, and managed 127kg in her final try.

