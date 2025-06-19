Concacaf Gold Cup: Mexico defeat Suriname, Costa Rica secure comeback win over Dominican Republic

Texas, June 19 Mexico earned its second win in the Concacaf Gold Cup group stage, defeating Suriname 2-0 at AT&T Stadium here on Thursday (IST).

Javier Aguirre 's team showed solidity from the start, and although they failed to reflect their dominance on the scoreboard in the first half, they constantly created threats in front of the opposing goal.

During the first 45 minutes, Mexico had more possession and control of the ball, with Alexis Vega, Julian Quinones, and Roberto Alvarado creating opportunities, albeit without success in front of goal.

Suriname, for its part, were organised in defense and waited for opportunities on the counterattack, without seriously worrying Angel Malagon. The scoring didn't last until the 57th minute, when Cesar Montes headed in a corner kick to make it 1-0.

Just six minutes later, Montes scored his own double, converting a rebound inside the box from another set piece. The defender became the star of the match with two goals that reassured the national team. Mexico even celebrated a third goal by Cesar 'Chino' Huerta, but it was disallowed for offside.

With this result, Mexico have six points. They will play their next match against Costa Rica on Sunday, which will be key to securing first place in the group.

Meanwhile, Costa Rica earning a 2-1 win against the Dominican Republic in Group A.

Joao Urbaez scored in the 16’ to place the Dominican Republic in front, the nation’s first-ever lead at the Gold Cup, pouncing on a rebound immediately after Keylor Navas blocked an attempt from Dorny Romero. Manfred Ugalde converted from the penalty spot in the 44’ to place Costa Rica on level terms.

struck in the 85’ with a right-footed shot from the middle of the box to connect with a through pass from Ugalde, breaking the deadlock to place Costa Rica in front.

Goalkeepers Keylor Navas and Xavier Valdez ended the match with four saves each.

The Dominican Republic will remain in Arlington, Texas, to take on Suriname on Sunday.

