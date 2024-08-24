Confident that India will win more than 25 medals in Paris Paralympics, says Devendra Jhajharia

New Delhi, Aug 24 After a spectacular performance at the Tokyo Paralympics, India is aiming to better its performance as the country is sending its largest-ever contingent for the upcoming Paris Paralympics. With 84 para-athletes participating this time in the mega event, Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president Devendra Jhajharia is confident that India will surpass the last edition's medal tally.

With three Paralympic medals and many accolades in the World Para Athletics Championships under his belt, Jhajharia brings a wealth of experience and inspiration to the role. In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Jhajharia shared insights into India's enhanced preparations, the support system propelling athletes forward, and his expectations from the upcoming Games.

Jhajharia attributes the improved performance and preparedness of Indian para-athletes to unwavering support from the highest levels of government and robust sports development programs.

"Given the preparation of our athletes over the past three years and their hard work, I can confidently say that this time we will win more than 25 medals. The athletes have been diligently training according to their plans, and their efforts are evident. The support and motivation provided by our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has pushed para-athletes to work harder," Jhajharia remarked.

"Beyond this, government schemes like the Khelo India Games and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) have been instrumental. Many of our players are preparing under TOPS, which has provided them with the necessary resources and training opportunities," he added.

Highlighting a shift in approach from previous years, Jhajharia noted that preparations for 2028, and 2032 Games will begin shortly after the athletes return from Paris.

"Our athletes have been preparing for the next two editions of Paralympics too. The facilities that they have been getting from the government under TOPS scheme are surely helping them to prepare for the future," he said. "For Paris, our players are not only physically ready but are geared up mentally too."

The increase in the size of the contingent from 56 athletes in Tokyo to 84 in Paris reflects India's growing investment and interest in para-sports. This expansion also broadens the country's prospects across multiple disciplines.

"Our main strength is athletics, 34 of the 84 players are from athletics, so we are hopeful of 10 medals from athletics and expecting a good show," Jhajharia stated confidently. "Our focus areas are shooting and archery too. Our badminton players are also performing exceptionally well. We have strong medal hopes from these players."

"I believe India will be among the top 20 countries in terms of medal count. This would be a proud moment for our nation and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our athletes and support staff."

