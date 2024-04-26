"Confident they've skills, talent to finish at podium...": Cycling coach Kevin on Indian cyclists

New Delhi [India], April 26 : Two-time Olympic medalist Kevin Sireau of France, the current head coach of the Indian cycling team, feels that the current crop of Indian cyclists can secure medals for the country at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The 37-year-old was appointed to the position by the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) back in January this year.

"In a big country like India I believe we have many future talents," Sireau told SAI Media as quoted by Olympics.com.

"I oversee the progress of riders like Ronaldo (Singh), Rojit (Singh) and David (Beckham). These guys have just started by winning the junior worlds. Now they are in the senior category and if they have to finish on the Olympic podium, a very high level has to be achieved but I am confident they have the skills and talent to finish on the podium," Sireau said.

The Indian quartet of Esow Alben, Ronaldo, Rojit and Jemsh Singh secured a historic men's team sprint gold at the 2019 World Junior Track Cycling Championship in Frankfurt.

In the Asian Track Cycling Championships 2022, India secured nine medals, including a silver and eight bronze medals to achieve their best-ever finish at the event. Ronaldo secured second place in the men's sprint event and became the first Indian to get an individual silver at the Asian championships.

However, in the next edition of the Championships, India failed to secure a medal. It was held in New Delhi this year. However, Sireau is confident of fine showings in upcoming events as the 2028 LA Olympics roadmap is already in place.

"This year our target is the world championships in October. We are driving all energies in that direction. I have discussed the roadmap for LA 2028 with CFI and doing things step by step. In the next three to four years you will see a big difference, I promise," Sireau added.

He was also impressed by the Junior cyclists, who secured a gold, two silver and three bronze medals at the Asian Championships in February this year.

"We also have some good juniors like Sarita Kumari and Wattaba Meitei, who are Indian cycling's future stars," the coach added. Sarita Kumari was in the Indian junior women's team sprint that won the gold medal at the continental meet.

Rojit Singh, a member of the gold medal-winning sprint team from the 2019 World Junior Track Cycling Championship, also lauded his coach for changing the way the athletes train.

"There has been a lot of difference since Kevin sir joined the team," Rojit said.

"He has changed how we train, what we eat and how we plan recovery. He has brought a new discipline and I am very happy to be able to learn from him," he concluded.

