Cong-led K'taka govt responsible for stampede: H.D. Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, June 4 Union Minister for Large and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday expressed deep shock over the stampede incident near the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in which at least 11 people were killed while over 30 sustained injuries. The incident happened while fans were trying to enter the stadium to participate in the celebration event organised to mark the occasion of RCB winning its first-ever IPL trophy.

"This is the failure of the government according to me. From yesterday the cricket fans are excited and enjoying themselves. Today, the invitation was given by the government and the RCB team decided to come to Bengaluru. The state government wanted to facilitate them. If the government has taken proper security measures this would not have happened," he told IANS.

"This is the failure of the government. To receive the cricket players, our Dy CM went to the airport, the Chief Minister also did not take it seriously. In Karnataka whether the Home Minister is there or not we don't know. Everyone is criticising how they are manging the law and order system. I pray to god for the family members to come out of the pain," he added.

He further said: "The incident near Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, where 11 people tragically died due to a stampede during the RCB victory celebration, has deeply shocked me. The loss of innocent lives even before the joyous celebrations saddens me immensely."

He emphasised that the direct cause of this tragedy is the lack of proper preparation and precautionary measures. The Union Minister said that the Congress-led state government must take full responsibility for the disaster.

He also demanded that the government immediately provide good treatment to the injured and rush to the aid of the victims' families.

"My heartfelt concern is that cricket fans who came to witness the celebrations near the stadium and Vidhana Soudha should reach home safely without panicking or rushing. The police should take urgent action in this regard and assist the public," he said.

The stampede took place when thousands of fans attempted to enter the stadium in a hurry from various gates. Police at the scene transported the injured individuals to ambulances and shifted them to the nearby Bowring and Vaidehi Hospitals.

Police stated that the ambulances were unable to move quickly to the hospital due to the overcrowding on the roads.

The government of Karnataka had earlier cancelled the victory parade from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, citing security reasons.

Police stated that they have been controlling the celebrating crowds since Tuesday night. Throughout the night, forces have been engaged in managing them and ensuring no untoward incidents occurred.

The Karnataka government has said that at least 11 people have been killed and over 30 injured in the stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The government has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and also ordered a magisterial probe.

Speaking at a press conference in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said: "A big tragedy has happened during the victory celebration. Eleven people have died in the stampede incident, and 33 persons are injured."

"I have visited Bowring and Vaidehi hospitals. This tragedy, occurring during a celebration, saddens me. People have thronged in large numbers, exceeding our expectations. One lakh people gathered in front of Vidhana Soudha. The capacity of Chinnaswamy Stadium is 35,000, but about 2 to 3 lakh people gathered at the stadium," the CM said.

"No one expected this turnout. We had anticipated that the number of people would be slightly more than the stadium's capacity. Among the dead, most are young girls and boys. We are providing Rs 10 lakh compensation for the family of each deceased. The injured will receive free treatment," Siddaramaiah stated.

The doctors have confirmed that all injured persons are out of danger.

"I pray for their souls and their families. I am ordering a magisterial inquiry into the incident, and action will be initiated against those found guilty."

He underlined that this was an unexpected incident and no one foresaw it.

