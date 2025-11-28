"Congratulations to Ahmedabad, this event will enhance tourism in India": Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on India hosting CWG 2030

New Delhi [India], November 28 : Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat congratulated Ahmedabad and India on being the host for the 2030 Commonwealth Games (CWG).

Shekhawat believes this major event will significantly boost India's tourism prospects, not just for 2030 but also beyond, bringing manifold benefits to the country.

"Congratulations to Ahmedabad and the country for this. This major event will certainly enhance tourism prospects in India by 2030 and beyond, and it will bring manifold benefits," Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told the reporters.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday confirmed that Ahmedabad, Gujarat, will be the official venue for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. A statement from IOA said, "Amdavad, India (also known as Ahmedabad) has today been formally ratified as the host of the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030, marking a historic moment for the Commonwealth Sport Movement."

India presented a compelling vision for the 2030 Games, centred in the Gujarat city of Ahmedabad, which will build on foundations laid by Glasgow 2026, enabling India to celebrate the centenary in style.

The first Commonwealth Games were held in 1930 in Hamilton, Canada. Australia topped the medal table at the most recent Games, staged in Birmingham, England, in 2022, with the rest of the top five made up of England, Canada, India and New Zealand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed India being given the hosting rights of the 100th Commonwealth Games, saying that the country's "collective commitment and spirit of sportsmanship" has placed India firmly on the global sporting map.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Delighted that India has won the bid to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030! Congratulations to the people of India and the sporting ecosystem. It is our collective commitment and spirit of sportsmanship that has placed India firmly on the global sporting map. With the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, we are eager to be celebrating these historic games with great enthusiasm. We look forward to welcoming the world!"

