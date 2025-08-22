CONMEBOL pledges action after fan violence

Buenos Aires, Aug 22 South American football governing body CONMEBOL vowed to impose tough sanctions after violent clashes between Independiente and Universidad de Chile supporters forced the abandonment of their Copa Sudamericana tie in Buenos Aires.

Wednesday's second leg at Independiente's Libertadores de America stadium in Avellaneda, on the outskirts of the Argentine capital, was halted early in the second half with the score tied at 1-1 on the night and the Chilean side leading 2-1 on aggregate.

Trouble began when visiting fans hurled objects at home supporters, prompting the latter to storm the away section. Video footage showed two Chilean fans jumping from the upper tier to escape the violence, with one later undergoing surgery and remaining in critical condition, Xinhua reports.

"The Confederation expresses its repudiation and strongly condemns the acts of violence that took place inside and outside the stadium," CONMEBOL said in a statement. "The institution will act with the utmost firmness, in accordance with the regulations of the disciplinary committee."

FIFA president Gianni Infantino expressed dismay and also called for decisive action. "Violence has no place in football - players, fans, staff, officials and everyone who enjoys our beautiful game should be able to do so without fear," he said in a social media post.

Chile's foreign ministry said 19 nationals were hospitalized and 101 detained, while Argentine media reported more than 300 arrests.

"Violence has no justification, from any side, and we will protect the rights of our citizens without prejudice to the responsibilities that may be established by the justice system," Chilean President Gabriel Boric wrote on social media.

Universidad de Chile officials described the events as a tragedy and questioned the security arrangements that placed their fans directly above Independiente supporters.

The match could yet be rescheduled abroad, as was the case when the 2018 Copa Libertadores final between River Plate and Boca Juniors was moved to Madrid after similar unrest.

