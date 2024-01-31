Conrad draws inspiration from SA women’s side and WI Test victory Australia

Cape Town, Jan 31 South Africa's Test coach Shukri Conrad expressed the team's pride in the national women's cricket team's landmark win against Australia as men’s team braces for a challenging two-Test series against New Zealand. The national women's cricket team's historic T20I victory over Australia, South Africa's men's football team reaching the African Cup of Nations quarter-finals, and West Indies' Test triumph over Australia after 27 years are serving as catalysts for the Test squad.

"It's the first time we beat Australia in Australia. That's a massive thing for any Proteas side," he remarked. Drawing inspiration from their fellow athletes, including the unexpected success of Bafana Bafana, South Africa's football team, and West Indies' Test victory, the Test team is fueled by the positive energy generated across different sports.

"We are watching that with fervent interest. We watch our national teams and we take a lot of pride in that."

The women's cricket team's achievement holds a special place for Conrad, who finds joy and inspiration in their success. "We obviously watched a little bit and thrilled for West Indies. But I think I spend a lot more time getting inspiration out of the women beating Australia for the first time,”Conrad stated. “And then watching Bafana Bafana get through to the last 16. I find a lot more joy and inspiration in that than in West Indies beating Australia,'' Conrad said. "And I think it's great, not only for West Indies cricket but for world cricket. It gives us a little bit of confidence, knowing that the bulk of those guys that beat Australia were on that self same A tour when we played them a couple of months ago."

South Africa's preparation for the New Zealand series involved an A series against West Indies, which they won 2-1. The familiarity gained from facing players who later played against Australia in the West Indies A squad gives South Africa confidence. Conrad believes that their comprehensive preparation and early arrival in New Zealand have put them in a strong position.

"You sit as a coach and sometimes you feel we still need to do this or that but I am really comfortable with where we are at. We are as well prepared as we are ever going to be," Conrad affirmed, highlighting their two weeks of early arrival and a warm-up match where five batters felt comfortable enough to retire out. The team also enjoyed a few days off to experience the culture and life in New Zealand before heading to Mount Maunganui for the first Test.

"We want guys to get on and experience the place, experience the culture and experience life in a foreign country," Conrad said. "Some of the guys went to watch the Foo Fighters the other night. That's not my scene but we want them to enjoy it."

While questions linger about the decision to send a relatively inexperienced squad, Conrad and the team remain focused on the belief that they have what it takes to cause an upset. As they gear up for the series against New Zealand, the South African Test team draws strength from the recent triumphs of their fellow athletes, embracing the positive spirit of success across multiple sporting disciplines.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor