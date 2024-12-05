Controversy erupts in Indian Golf Union election over appointment of Returning Officer

New Delhi, Dec 5 Former Judge of Allahabad High Court, who was appointed as the Returning Officer for the Indian Golf Union (IGU) election, scheduled for December 15, has dismissed the news of his resignation as RO, calling it "outcome of some mischievous mind."

On Wednesday, a letter was circulated in the media, which read that Former Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court Permod Kohli has been appointed as Returning Officer (RO) for Indian Golf Union (IGU) elections after former judge of the Allahabad High Court – Justice O P Garg resigned from the role.

"With the powers vested to me as per the National Sports Development Code 2011 and also approved by the majority of the Governing Council of the Indian Golf Union, I have appointed Justice (Retd) Permod Kohli as the Returning Officer to conduct the IGU elections on 15 December 2024," IGU president Brijinder Singh was quoted in the letter.

However, Justice Garg dismissed such news and issued a statement, saying The statement that I have resigned is totally false and is the outcome of some mischievous mind.

"I came across a news-item that Justice Kohli, a retired Chief Justice, has been appointed as Returning Officer to conduct the impending elections of IGU as I 'have resigned'. The statement that I have resigned is totally false and is the outcome of some mischievous mind. I was duly appointed by the authority concerned and since then I have been acting as the P.O. for the elections to be held on 15th December,24, I have taken all possible steps to bring the election to its logical conclusion and am continuing to do so," he said in a statement.

"Again to my utter surprise I have come to know that one Justice R.Mullik has been appointed as R.O. due to the resignation of Justice Kohli. All these monstrous and capricious steps taken by the President IGU or any body else are extremely shocking, unfair, legally outrageous and wholly untenable.

"They have also failed to adhere to the advice and warning issued to them by the Indian Olympic Association, an apex body which has made it clear that that I am the only R.O. fully saddled to accomplish the task of IGU elections. My advice as the R.O. to such persons is not to intermeddle with election process and keep their hands off from the process which I am legally duty bound to bring to its logical conclusion.

Justice Garg further said, he addressed the note to all the 31 SGAs. to clear any doubts or confusion on the point that he has ceased to be the R.O.

"Right from the inception of election process I continue to be the R.O. and will continue till such time result is declared. The President, or, for that matter, any body else has no legal authority or power to pass any orders, directions or issue lists etc. so long as I am the R.O. It is not that I am saying so. Law which is firm on the point says so.

"There are umpteen of legal authorities or judgements of Supreme Court and High Courts that once the election process commences no person or authority howsoever high it may be, can interfere or intermeddle with election process and the authority of Returning Officer is supreme," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor