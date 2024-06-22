Copa America 2024: Peru head coach Jorge Fosatti criticises state of pitches

Texas, June 22 Peru captain Luis Advíncula was subbed off in the 34th minute of the game against Chile, which resulted in a 0-0 draw in both sides’ opening encounter in the Copa America at the AT&T Stadium. Following the match Peru Head coach Jorge Fosatti spoke on the state of the pitches which could have caused the injury.

“This isn’t normal grass that’s planted and grows. It can be a little harder, and it can affect you. I’m not a doctor,” said Fosatti to reporters.

It was a highly physical game with both teams fouling a total of 37-times during the game. Chile will now face Argentina in their second game of the campaign whereas Peru will take on Canada.

"We of course hoped to win the match. But I think it's very important that we're able to take a point and we still have two matches ahead of us. This was a very relevant match for both teams. It was a very strategic and tactical game,” added the71-year old.

The Peru head coach is not the only person to complain about the state of the pitches that have been on display in the first two games of the season. Following Argentina’s 2-0 win over Canada in their opening game, goalkeeper Emi Martinez labeled the pitch as a ‘disaster’ and Head Coach Lionel Scaloni spoke his mind too.

“Coming here against a strong Canada, with good forwards and on a field that is a disaster made it a little difficult for us. We have to improve in that aspect. Otherwise, the Copa America will always be at a lower level than the European Championship,” said Emiliano Martinez after their game on Friday.

"The start looked like the match with Saudi Arabia [at the 2022 World Cup], with the difference that we played on a more decent pitch that time. With all due respect, thank goodness we won. Otherwise, it would have been a cheap excuse. We have known for seven months that we are going to play here and they changed the turf two days ago."

"It is not good for the show. It is not an excuse, the stadium is beautiful and with synthetic turf it must be spectacular, but with today’s turf it is not suitable for this kind of players,” added World Cup winning coach Lionel Scaloni.

