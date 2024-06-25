Copa America and Euro schedule: Messi faces ghosts of past; France, England eye knockout berth

New Delhi, June 25 A day after his 37th birthday, Argentina great Lionel Messi will be lacing his boots to face Chile at the MetLife Stadium, something the World Cup winner has done before and will not remember too fondly.

It was at this same ground that Messi and Argentina lost the finals of the 2016 Copa America in penalty shootouts against Chile. At the time, a lot of narrative going into the game on how Messi had never won a major international trophy with the team. It did not help that the side had lost the final of the 2015 Copa America to the same side.

The 37-year old missed his penalty in the shootout and was very emotional after the game. He announced his retirement following the loss and eventually returned back to the side a few months later.

later, he went on to win the 2021 Copa America and 2022 FIFA World Cup cementing his legacy as one of the greatest of all time.

France, Netherlands and England all three sit at four points each in their respective tables and have one foot inside the knockout stages. England will be hoping to finish top of their group as they face Slovenia in their final match.

France and the Dutch, on the other hand, are both tied on points in Group D and a win for both teams would mean the table topper will be decided on goal difference due to the match between the two sides ending in a goalless draw.

Euro 2024 Schedule:

France vs Poland 9:30 PM IST

Netherlands v Austria 9:30 PM IST

England vs Slovenia 12:30 AM IST

Denmark vs Serbia 12:30 AM IST

Copa America 2024 Schedule-

Peru vs Canada 3:30 AM IST

Argentina vs Chile 6:30 AM IST

