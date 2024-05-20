Copa America: Brazil add Bremer, Ederson, Pepe to squad; name replacement for injured goalkeeper

Rio de Janeiro, May 20 Brazil have added three more players to their Copa America squad after the competition's organising body - CONMEBOL -- expanded the team's members to 26 from 23. The Copa America runners-up have added Juventus defender Bremer, Atalanta midfielder Ederson and Porto forward Pepe. Brazil head coach Dorival Junior also called up goalkeeper Rafael, from Sao Paulo. He will replace Ederson, from Manchester City, who suffered a fractured face.

The Brazilian goalkeeper was injured when he collided with Romero in the 2-0 victory over Tottenham in the Premier League clash last week. "All athletes, regardless of when they are called up, arrive on equal terms to compete and fight for a position within the starting team", the coach said.

CONMEBOL also agreed to extend the deadline for presenting the definitive list of players registered for the Copa America to June 15.

Brazil will play two friendlies before the start of the competition. The first will be against Mexico at Kyle Field, in College Station, Texas on June 8. The second friendly will be against the United States at Camping World Stadium, in Orlando, Florida on June 12.

Brazil's opening match in the Copa America will be against Costa Rica in Los Angeles on June 24. Colombia and Paraguay are also placed in Brazil's group. The quadrennial tournament will be held in the United States from June 20 to July 14.

