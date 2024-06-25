Copa America: Colombia makes winning start against Paraguay

Houston, June 25 Daniel Munoz and Jefferson Lerma scored first-half goals as Colombia clinched a 2-1 victory over Paraguay in their Copa America Group D clash here on Monday.

Munoz put the Cafeteros ahead in the 24th minute at NRG Stadium when he capitalized on lax defending by heading home at the far post after James Rodriguez's cross from the left wing.

Lerma doubled the advantage as he nodded home on the stroke of halftime following another Rodriguez delivery from a set piece, reports Xinhua.

The Guaranies were happy to cede possession for large periods as they defended with a low line and sought to hit Colombia on the counterattack.

They reduced the deficit in the 69th minute courtesy of Brighton forward Julio Enciso, who poked home a close-range volley following Ramon Sosa's cross.

But the Cafeteros held on to secure their ninth consecutive victory and extend their unbeaten run under manager Nestor Lorenzo to 21 matches.

"I'm happy to be able help the team whether that be defending or scoring goals," Crystal Palace midfielder Lerma told reporters after the match.

"We knew that Paraguay would be a difficult test and it proved to be the case. But it's important to know how to suffer and still get three points, which we were able to do."

Colombia will meet Costa Rica in their next match in Phoenix on Friday while Paraguay will face Brazil in Las Vegas the same day.

