Copa America: David fires Canada to victory over Peru

Kansas City, June 26 Jonathan David struck a late goal as Canada secured a 1-0 victory over Peru in their Copa America Group A clash.

Peru was reduced to 10 men just before the hour at Children's Mercy Park when Miguel Araujo was shown a straight red card for a violent challenge on Jacob Shaffelburg.

Canada capitalised on its numerical advantage when David ran onto Shaffelburg's pass on the counterattack and calmly slotted his shot into the far corner., reports Xinhua.

Jesse Marsch's men held on to secure Canada's first win over a South American opponent since a 2-0 victory over Colombia in the 2,000 CONCACAF Gold Cup final.

The game was halted late in the first half when linesman Humberto Panjoj collapsed, apparently due to heat stroke. He was carried off on a stretcher and replaced after halftime.

Canada will meet Chile in its final group match in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday while Peru face Argentina in Miami the same day.

