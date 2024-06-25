Copa America: Inefficient Brazil play out goalless draw with Costa Rica

Los Angeles, June 25 Disappointment struck SoFi Stadium on Tuesday (IST) as Brazil, the nine-time Copa America champion, was held to a 0-0 draw by a determined Costa Rica side.

Despite controlling possession and peppering the goal with shots, the Selecao's attack sputtered, failing to find a breakthrough.

Costa Rica's goalkeeper, Patrick Sequeira, emerged as the hero, making several key saves and keeping a clean sheet for his team.

Brazil's woes were compounded by a disallowed goal in the first half when Marquinhos' header was chalked off after a lengthy VAR review deemed him offside by a narrow margin.

There was a lot of criticism for the team heading into the tournament and the draw marked a frustrating start for Brazil's new generation, spearheaded by young talents Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo. The team struggled to convert their dominance into goals. Refereeing decisions also added to the frustration, with questionable calls going against Brazil throughout the match.

However, credit must be given to Costa Rica. Despite being the underdogs with the youngest squad in the tournament, Los Ticos displayed remarkable defensive resilience, frustrating Brazil's attack and securing a historic result. They had entered the match having lost nine consecutive encounters with the South American giants.

Looking ahead, Brazil finds itself playing catch-up in Group D. Colombia currently leads after their 2-0 victory over Paraguay.

Coach Dorival Junior has a lot to ponder as he aims to get his team firing on all cylinders in the upcoming matches. The quest for a tenth Copa America title seems to have gotten off to a rocky start.

