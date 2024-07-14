Copa America: Uruguay beat Canada on penalties to finish third

Charlotte, July 14 Uruguay beat Canada on penalties following a 2-2 draw in the Copa America 2024 third-place playoff match on Saturday at the Bank of America Stadium.

Rodrigo Bentancur opened the scoring early on for Uruguay, while Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone scored one of the great goals of this edition to equalise at halftime. Jonathan David came on to score his second goal of this edition, turning the score around for the Canadians.

In stoppage time, Luis Suarez forced a penalty shootout where Uruguay hit every shot with Valverde, Betancur, Arrascaeta and Suarez, while Rochet saved Kone's shot. And then Davies hit the crossbar to determine the winner of the duel.

La Celeste lost just one match in this edition of the Copa America; the semifinal in which they fell by a narrow margin to Colombia.

Before beating Canada on penalties for third place, Uruguay won on penalties against Brazil in the quarterfinals, they beat the United States1-0, Bolivia 5-0 and Panama 3-1.

