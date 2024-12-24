Corbin Bosch named in SA's playing XI for Boxing Day Test vs Pakistan

Centurion, Dec 24 Uncapped all-rounder Corbin Bosch will make his Test debut as South Africa named the playing XI for the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan, scheduled to begin on December 26 at Centurion.

The match is a part of a crucial two-Test series in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle.

The inclusion of Bosch is a significant move for the Proteas, especially given the spate of injuries plaguing their pace attack. Bosch, the son of former Test cricketer Tertius Bosch, earned his maiden Test cap after an impressive domestic run and a solid performance for the South African Invitational XI against the England Lions, where he bowled a disciplined spell of 1/21 in five overs.

At 30 years old, Bosch has been a stalwart in South African domestic cricket, boasting 1,295 runs in 34 first-class matches at an average of 40.46, including ten half-centuries. He is equally adept with the ball, making him a versatile option for South Africa's injury-depleted bowling attack.

Bosch edged out fellow uncapped pacer Kwena Maphaka to secure his place in the lineup, adding depth and balance to the side.

South Africa’s pace department has been severely hit by injuries, with Gerald Coetzee (groin), Nandre Burger (lower back stress fracture), Lizaad Williams (knee), and Lungi Ngidi (hip) all unavailable until early next year. Despite these setbacks, the Proteas have decided not to field a specialist spinner, excluding experienced left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.

Bosch will join forces with the formidable pace trio of Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and Dane Paterson to form the core of South Africa’s bowling attack.

The Proteas have retained the same batting lineup from their victorious series against Sri Lanka earlier this year. This cohesive unit will look to provide stability and consistency as South Africa aims to strengthen its position in the WTC standings.

The Centurion Test will set the tone for the series, with the second and final Test scheduled to commence on January 3.

South Africa's playing XI for first Test vs Pakistan:

Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson, and Corbin Bosch

