Could have won if we had batted better, says Tanzim Hasan

Chattogram, Oct 28 Bangladesh all-rounder Tanzim Hasan Sakib said their batting performance was not up to the mark, which resulted in a loss against the West Indies in the first T20I on Monday.

Bangladesh missed the opportunity to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series, falling short by 16 runs while chasing a target of 165.

The hosts suffered an early collapse, losing four wickets within the powerplay and dropping to 57 for 5. Despite a late fightback from Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Nasum Ahmed, who steadied the innings, Bangladesh were eventually bowled out for 149 in 19.4 overs.

"They batted later in the innings. It felt good as the dew came in during the latter part of the innings. We lost the match in the PowerPlay since we lost four wickets in the first six overs," Tanzim, who scored 27-ball 33, told reporters after the game.

"Still, we could have won if we had batted better in the middle overs, as the fields were open and there were plenty of opportunities for ones and twos. Most of the batsmen got out before getting set. The middle order could have taken more responsibility. If they had stayed longer and rotated the strike, perhaps the outcome would have been different."

"I really wish I could have finished the game. Batting with Nasum Bhai gave me confidence. The ball was coming on nicely. If I had stayed a bit longer, we still had Rishad to come later. There will certainly be regret about that. If we had one set batsman, it might have been easier because needing 30 runs in the last two overs is always manageable with a batter at the crease," he added.

Both teams will face off in the second T20I at the same venue on Wednesday.

