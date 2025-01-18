Countdown to the 38th National Games to be hosted by Uttarakhand begins

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 18 : The countdown to the 38th National Games has officially begun. Hosted by the Uttarakhand Government, from January 28 to February 14, this prestigious event promises to highlight Indian athletes worldwide while motivating the next generation to push their limits and achieve greatness in their respective arenas, as stated in a release from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.

The 38th National Games aim to celebrate the unifying power of sports, bringing together diverse cultures and traditions and above all fostering athletic excellence. The Games will not only showcase top-tier talent but also inspire unity across the country through the shared spirit of competition.

Preparations in place are underway, with a special focus on providing a seamless experience for the press, visitors, guests, and athletes. A major highlight of the Games will be the much-anticipated Torch Relay, which symbolizes the spirit of the event. In line with the Games' commitment to sustainability, organizers have implemented a robust waste management programme and collaborated on a clean water initiative with reusable bottles, promoting environmental consciousness.

A unique and engaging element of the Games will be the mascot, Mauli.

As quoted in a release from MYAS, Amit Kumar Sinha, CEO of the 38th National Games, shared, "This initiative connects the Games with pop culture and fosters public engagement. Mauli is more than just our mascot; she embodies the spirit of the Games, representing Uttarakhand's vibrancy, exuberance and the joy of sports. Bringing her to life in such a creative way makes the Games both accessible and exciting for all."

While not competing in the Games, the presence of legendary athletes such as PV Sindhu (Badminton), Srihari Nataraj (Swimming), Sarabjot Singh (Shooting), Swapnil Kusale (Shooting), Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Table Tennis), Manika Batra (Table Tennis), Sreeja Akula (Table Tennis), Mandeep Singh (Hockey), and the iconic P.T. Usha will serve as a tremendous source of inspiration. Their extraordinary achievements serve as a reminder of what can be accomplished through dedication and hard work, encouraging all participants to strive for excellence and represent India with pride.

The National Games offer an important platform for athletes, often acting as a stepping stone to international competitions like the Olympics. They provide a glimpse of the future of Indian sports on the global stage.

As the excitement builds, the 38th National Games are ready to bring the nation together in celebration of sportsmanship and excellence.

