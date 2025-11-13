County Championships: Fergus O’Neill commits to Nottinghamshire until 2027

Nottingham (England), Nov 13 Australian seamer Fergus O’Neill has signed a contract that will see him return to Trent Bridge during the 2026 and 2027 County Championship campaigns. O’Neill will play County Championship cricket for Nottinghamshire from April to June for both of the next two seasons.

The 24-year-old made waves with a productive first foray into county cricket this summer, claiming 21 scalps in just four games at a miserly 17.90 apiece, including two five-wicket hauls.

“I’m keen to come back and make sure our momentum keeps rolling! Trent Bridge is a great place filled with great people, where I’ve had success,” said O’Neill in a statement. “With all the success I had, and we had as a team, it was a simple decision for me to sign on for not just one, but another two years.”

Renowned for his relentless accuracy and ability to move the ball both ways, O’Neill has previously been referred to as “the most feared bowler in the Sheffield Shield”.

Before his first stint at Trent Bridge, he won two consecutive Bill Lawry Medals, awarded to Victoria’s First-Class Player of the Season, after taking 78 wickets in just 18 Shield matches.

Despite landing in the UK just two days before Notts’ 2025 Championship opener at home to Durham, O’Neill showed no signs of jet lag and immediately collected 5/81 in his first outing.

Having also taken 5 for 19 against Warwickshire at Edgbaston two weeks later, his efforts helped seal two wins in Notts’ first four matches, building the base for the triumph that would follow.

“Success is what I play for. So, for as long as I’m a part of Nottinghamshire, I’ll be putting my best foot forward for us to win another Championship title,” added O’Neill.

Head coach Peter Moores continued, “Every now and then, you seem to sign a player who fits into the team perfectly, and Fergus was that man last year. His impact on the field was clear for everyone to see, though it was his impact off it that also made a real difference.

"His energy and excitement to play were infectious, as was his belief in his own ability. That belief spread to everyone else in the team and was a real catalyst at the start of our season. His ability to move the ball laterally and control line and length were perfect for English conditions, and it’s great news that the change in regulations will allow him to take on a fuller role next season.

“We can’t wait to get him back, both to continue the promising start he has shown to his Nottinghamshire career, and to positively influence the defence of the title," he added.

