Coyle eyes continuity as Chennaiyin FC battle injuries, prepare for FC Goa with new signings

Chennai, Jan 24 Continuity was the central theme of Owen Coyle’s pre-match presser, with the Chennaiyin FC head coach seeking stability amid the ongoing injury crisis ahead of his team’s visit to FC Goa in the Indian Super League on Saturday.

Reflecting on the upcoming match, Coyle emphasised the importance of addressing key areas to secure a result. "We go to Goa to try and win the game. We know what their aspirations are, but equally we know our own. We have to show that character, that mentality that we showed last season–and we’re capable of doing it. When we get a full fit and healthy squad, we can stand toe-to-toe with the best, and from there on it’s about the continuity, the consistency of selection, and ultimately, taking our chances."

“In terms of defenders, I have never known a spell when you have so many missing or, when you’re in a game, they have to come out. That’s why it was important to bring Pritam (Kotal) in, who has been an outstanding player all his career, been a leader,” the CFC head coach added.

“It’s important to have continuity, that consistency of selection. So, for us, it’s important to make sure we’re solid against the ball, especially now with Pritam coming in because we know we’re creating chances," he said.

Chennaiyin have continued strengthening the squad amid the challenges, with Coyle confirming the signing of Maheson Singh Tongbram following Pritam Kotal’s arrival last weekend, with both in the squad for the Goa trip. Maheson, a talented defensive midfielder from Manipur, has been a standout in India’s age-group teams, playing a key role in the U-15 squad’s 2019 SAFF U-15 Championship triumph and later contributing to the U-20 team’s 2022 SAFF U-20 Championship victory.

Coyle also confirmed the club is actively on the lookout for more quality signings after Maheson but conceded January is a difficult month to add players.

Joining Coyle at the press conference was one of Chennaiyin’s new additions, Pritam Kotal, who debuted against his former side Mohun Bagan on Tuesday and helped keep a clean sheet.

"I feel delighted to be here There is a top group at Chennaiyin and over the last two days, training with the team, playing with them, communicating with them, everything has been positive. There is a good attitude in the dressing room, but we need to improve every day and face what is to come,” Kotal said.

Regarding team news, Coyle revealed Vignesh is likely to miss out on the Goa trip, while Ankit, nearing full fitness, will travel with the squad; both Elsinho and Lukas Brambilla underwent light training and could feature if their recoveries accelerate.

