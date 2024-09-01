CPL: Saint Lucia Kings unveil team jersey

New Delhi, Sep 1 Saint Lucia Kings unveiled their new jersey for the Caribbean Premier League 2024. The Kings will begin their campaign on Monday against SKN Patriots and will be donning the new jersey.

The new jersey has been designed with intricate details and materials intended for player comfort. The jersey colours reflect the Saint Lucian flag and showcase the fire within the players to win their first championship.

Daren Sammy, head coach of Saint Lucia Kings, said, "The jersey colours reflect our pride in representing the nation. With Saint Lucia achieving success at the Olympics this year, we are even more motivated to put on a good show and be one of the contenders for the title. We cannot wait to get started."

Saint Lucia Kings are yet to win a title but have reached the final twice over the last three years. Last season, the franchise reached the playoffs stage but went down to Jamaica Tallawahs in the Eliminator.

"I cannot wait to return to the field. Wearing the new jersey today has made me feel once again that I am a part of a bigger cause and has instilled in me a sense of responsibility to lead this team to the trophy. We will go game by game, keep our spirits high, and give it our all to make our fans happy,” said skipper Faf du Plessis.

