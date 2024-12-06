CPSFI athletes shine at World Abilitysport Youth Games 2024

Nakhon Ratchasima [Thailand], December 6 : The athletes of Cerebral Palsy Sports Federation of India (CPSFI) shined at the 2024 World Abilitysport Youth Games being held in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Players from CPSFI have secured six medals, including two golds, three silvers and a bronze medal. This also included fine performance from an 18-year-old Bhavishya Kumar, who threw the discus to a distance of 38.3 metres to earn a gold medal.

Pankaj Gupta, Team Manager of CPSFI delegation said that this is the best performance and expected minimum 15 medals.

Kavita Suresh, the General Secretary of CPSFI thanked the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and State Sports Department for their constant encouragement.

The 2024 World Abilitysport Youth Games are taking place from December 1 to 7.

As per the official website of World Abilitysport, "The World Abilitysport Youth Games offers athletes of 23-years-old and under a biennial multi-sport Games and often provides them with their first taste of international competition. The youth Games help the development of young athletes with a physical impairment worldwide, promoting their growth in the different pathways in the Paralympic movement. The unique Games environment, hosted in nations across the globe on an alternate yearly basis, gives young athletes a wider knowledge of team-work and sporting experience as well as a taste of the challenges and discipline required for the Paralympic Games."

