Cricket Association of Bengal ropes in Tiwary, Prasad and Hirwani for Vision 2028 project

Kolkata, June 29 Former India cricketers, Manoj Tiwary, Venkatesh Prasad and Narendra Hirwani have been roped in by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for their Vison 2028 project. As per a statement from CAB, the first phase of the project will get underway from June 30 till July 7.

Tiwary, who ended his playing career earlier this year during the Ranji Trophy with 10,195 first-class cricket runs, will be the batting coach. Prasad, who served as bowling coach in India’s 2007 Men’s T20 World Cup triumph in South Africa, will be the fast-bowling coach.

Hirwani, who took 16 wickets on his Test debut against the West Indies at Madras in 1987/88, will be taking charge of the spin-bowling department. The trio were present in a brainstorming session about ‘Vision 2028’ with the CAB office bearers led by President Snehasish Ganguly.

“The first phase will feature the U16 and U19 cricketers. While the short-term goal of the three wise men will be to get the various age group squads, including the Senior Bengal side, ready for the domestic season polishing their skills, the long-term goals will include ready the future talents and integrating them with various Bengal age-group squads,” said the CAB.

Also present in the session were Vice President Amalendu Biswas and Joint Secretary Debabrata Biswas, as well as various age group coaches in the state. Previously, the CAB had run a ‘Vision 2020’ project, which had India batting great VVS Laxman as the batting consultant and Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralitharan as the spin bowling consultant.

