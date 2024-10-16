Cricket Australia announces Perth Stadium to host 2025/26 Ashes series opener

Melbourne, Oct 16 Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Wednesday that Perth Stadium will host the first game of the highly-anticipated 2025/26 Ashes series between Australia and England.

The announcement also means that Perth will host an Ashes series opener for first time in 43 years, when it hosts the game from November 21-25 next year. It will be followed by the day-night Brisbane Test at the Gabba (December 4-8) and the Christmas Test at Adelaide Oval (December 17-21), with Melbourne’s Boxing Day Test (December 26-30) and Sydney’s New Year’s Test (January 4-8) retaining their traditional timeslots.

CA added that the 2025/26 Ashes dates have been released earlier than usual to allow fans coming from overseas or interstate to plan their itineraries in advance. They also stated there has already been enormous interest from fans across the world wanting to see the next instalment of the game’s oldest rivalry.

The series will also mark the resumption of England's 15-Test winless streak on Australian soil. Australia, captained by Pat Cummins, have held the Ashes since winning it back home in 2017/18 series.

"There is already enormous excitement surrounding the 2025-26 Ashes series and we are pleased to announce the dates for the five Men’s Tests to enable fans across the world to lock in their travel plans.

"Beginning with the West Test at Perth Stadium, the 2025-26 Ashes dates align with our recently released seven-year international schedule and we are grateful for the support state and territory governments are providing to enhance and grow our major events.

"The history and excitement of the Ashes make it one of world’s most iconic sporting events and we are delighted this fierce and electrifying rivalry will extend over two summers in 2025 – commencing with CommBank Women’s Ashes this summer, which includes the historic MCG day-night Test, and culminates in the Men’s Ashes next summer.

"We have been inundated with requests from fans around the world wanting to travel to Australia and attend the 2025-26 Ashes series and we urge everyone to register with the Australian Cricket Family for priority access to tickets or visit the CA Travel Office to book in their travel," said Joel Morrison, CA Executive General Manager, Events and Operations.

