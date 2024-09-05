Cricket Ireland extends best wishes and prayers to Simi Singh following acute liver failure

New Delhi, Sep 5 Cricket Ireland has extended best wishes and prayers to its men’s team player Simi Singh after it came to the light that the off-spin all-rounder is suffering from acute liver failure and needs a transplant.

According to a report in The Times of India, Simi was feeling unwell in Ireland and returned home to India for further treatment in June this year. Following the treatment at PGI Chandigarh, the doctors realised Simi had acute liver failure and referred him to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where he now awaits a transplant.

His father-in-law Parvinder Singh also said that Simi’s wife Agamdeep will donate part of her liver. Another family member added that doctors are hopeful the transplant will give the cricketer a new lease of life.

“We have received the shocking news that our friend Simi Singh is currently dealing with life-threatening health circumstances. On behalf of Cricket Ireland, and indeed the wider Irish cricket community, I would like to extend our best wishes and prayers to Simi as he takes on this new fight,” said Warren Deutrom, CEO, Cricket Ireland, in a statement.

“After moving to Ireland, Simi has become a central figure within Irish cricket – whether at international, provincial or club level – he has shown a desire and drive to succeed. We now hope that this same drive will see him come through the current circumstances. Stay strong, Simi, we’re all behind you," he said.

Simi, 37, has played 35 ODIs for Ireland and made 53 T20I appearances, including playing for the country in 2021 and 2022 Men’s T20 World Cups. Born and brought up in Mohali, Simi made his debut for Ireland in 2017.

So far, he has picked 39 wickets in ODIs, with his best figures being 5/10, apart from making an unbeaten century against South Africa. Simi also has 44 wickets against his name in T20Is, apart from hitting a fifty in the format for Ireland.

