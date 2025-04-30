Cricket is in my DNA, but the game is changing, says Sara Tendulkar on joining e-Cricket league

Mumbai, April 30 Sara Tendulkar has always been close to cricket, not just as the daughter of legend Sachin Tendulkar, but as someone who grew up with the sport woven into her everyday life. Now, she’s beginning to chart her path, joining the e-Cricket ecosystem, a space that blends tradition with technology, and the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation.

Recently, at the Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL) event in Bengaluru, Sara took the stage for a rare public conversation with Rajan Navani, Founder & CEO of JetSynthesys. She spoke about why cricket matters to her personally, and why she believes its digital evolution could open up entirely new ways of connecting with the next generation.

“Cricket has always been more than a sport in my home,” she said. “Maybe it really does run in my DNA. I’ve grown up around it — and I’ve seen how powerful it can be, not just as a game, but as a force that brings people together,” said Sara, who has seen her celebrated father, Sachin Tendulkar and brother Arjun play the game.

When asked what led her to become the owner of the Mumbai franchise in the league, she said, “Mumbai is the city I was born in — it’s my home. So there’s something very special about being able to represent it. It’s not just about being part of a new format — it’s also about taking the game forward in a way that makes sense for today’s world.”

For Sara, the appeal of e-cricket lies in its accessibility and energy. “It’s fast, it’s interactive, and it’s evolving quickly — just like the world we live in. What excites me most is that it opens up new ways for young people to experience cricket — whether as players, creators, or fans.”

She also had a message for young women who look up to her: “Do what you love. Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there. Speak up, take risks, and even if you fail, don’t let that stop you. There’s strength in just trying.”

